Syrskyi: Russia has started new offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv Wednesday, April 9, 2025 10:30:00 AM

Russian forces have started a new offensive targeting the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, a move anticipated by Ukraine, said Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Lb.ua.

"I can confirm that the President is absolutely correct, and this offensive has indeed begun," stated Syrskyi. He highlighted that over the past week, there has been a notable doubling of offensive operations by Russian troops along all key front lines. Monthly, the strength of Russian forces increases by approximately 8,000-9,000 personnel, reaching a projection of 120,000-130,000 annually. On January 1, 2025, Russian troop numbers stood at 603,000, swelling to 623,000 by early April.

Syrskyi also addressed the upcoming joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus, scheduled for the fall, warning of the potential for these exercises to mask the assembly of assault forces. He drew parallels to the full-scale invasion of 2022, which began with similar military deployments purportedly for exercises before attacking.

"This must be considered, as the 2022 offensive could be echoed this fall," the Ukrainian commander cautioned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is biding his time, preparing for another offensive wave specifically targeting Sumy and Kharkiv regions, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's interview with Le Figaro.

The New York Times reported that discussions of a prolonged ceasefire remain met with skepticism and caution among Ukrainian forces. In a constantly precarious environment, soldiers engaged in combat operations in Ukraine are urged to maintain peak alertness and disregard premature ceasefire talks.

