Syrskyi: Russia has suffered over 100,000 military casualties since start of year Sunday, March 16, 2025 9:52:17 AM

In an update on the ongoing conflict, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that Russian military casualties in the war with Ukraine have surpassed 100,000 since the beginning of the year.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional efforts of our defenders, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower have exceeded 100,000 since the start of this year. I thank the Ukrainian warriors for their professional combat work and resilience," said Syrskyi in a Telegram post.

Back in September, the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous Western intelligence officials, reported that Russia had lost nearly 200,000 troops killed and approximately 400,000 wounded by that point.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 16, 2025, the Russian military has suffered around 894,240 casualties (wounded and killed) in the conflict with Ukraine.

In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that Ukraine has lost over 46,000 soldiers killed and another 380,000 defenders have sustained injuries during the full-scale war.

