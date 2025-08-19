Syrskyi: Russia redeploys troops from Sumy region for a new push on Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, August 19, 2025 1:00:51 PM

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi is warning of a new Russian push toward the Zaporizhzhia region, saying Moscow is moving forces from the Sumy sector to support the effort.

The Russian military is preparing a new offensive on the Zaporizhzhia axis with the aim of seizing the entire region. To do this, Russian forces are redeploying troops from Sumy, Syrskyi said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He said the situation along the front remains difficult. Russian forces are regrouping and concentrating on two key axes: Pokrovsk, which has strategic value for them, and Zaporizhzhia, where they plan to step up offensive actions.

“And now the enemy is redeploying its units from the Sumy axis to the Zaporizhzhia axis. In other words, this will be the second axis where the enemy plans to begin active offensive operations. As of today, activity there (on the Zaporizhzhia axis) remains low-intensity. But in carrying out Putin’s goals and directives, the occupiers are also trying to deliver a powerful blow there, one that was planned a year ago. You remember that the Kursk operation disrupted their plans…” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Syrskyi stressed that Russia’s objective is to break through Ukrainian defenses, push deeper into territory and seize the Zaporizhzhia region in full.

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military-political analyst with the Information Resistance group, Vladimir Putin has not abandoned plans for continued offensive operations despite visible attempts to pursue diplomacy. Kovalenko argues that every Kremlin step on the diplomatic front is an imitation of readiness for talks. In his view, the tactic serves to create an illusion of compromise internationally while the real goal remains unchanged: prolong the war and extend control over Ukrainian land.

“The diplomatic track, according to the analyst, offers no meaningful breakthroughs and amounts to performative steps with no real impact. Russia is putting forward ultimatum-style demands — swaps of territory or recognition of temporarily occupied areas — but those proposals simply mask aggressive intent. In contrast to diplomatic statements, the line of contact tells a very different story. Through the end of 2025, Russian occupation forces will continue active offensive operations with no sign of de-escalation. On the contrary, troop redeployments, force regroupings and preparations to expand fighting on new axes are being recorded,” the analyst told Focus.

Kovalenko pays particular attention to Zaporizhzhia, where Russian forces have attempted tactical maneuvers. Redeployments and regroupings point to plans to open new hotspots, especially in areas that had seen less intense fighting. On the Novopavlivka axis, where Russia’s 5th Combined Arms Army operates, the situation looks especially concerning. Near Temyrivka, there is a risk of an advance toward Huliaipole, which could add pressure on Ukrainian defensive lines. While these moves are still tactical, they signal strategic preparation for further offensive action.

Kovalenko says there are no signs Russia intends to stop the war.

“Ukraine’s Defense Forces, which continue to hold a strategic defensive posture, have sufficient potential to resist. However, the details of plans and readiness are known only to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The scale of future offensive actions will be far smaller than what we saw at the start of the full-scale invasion. Compared with 2022–2024, Russia has suffered significant depletion. Its resources — personnel and materiel — have shrunk substantially, affecting its ability to conduct large-scale operations,” he added.

The analyst says Russia currently has nearly 700,000 personnel in the combat zone, but that is not enough for an effective offensive due to a severe shortage of equipment. A lack of armor, artillery and other key components is forcing the Kremlin to focus on localized tactical actions rather than sweeping offensives like those in 2022, when thousands of square kilometers were seized in days. Redeploying forces from critical axes such as Pokrovsk or Kostiantynivka appears impossible due to a lack of reserves. Russia cannot afford to weaken those lines, further constraining its strategic options.

As a reminder, State Border Guard Service spokesman Ruslan Demchenko shared information about potential Russian provocations on the border with Belarus during the Zapad 2025 exercises. Those maneuvers could serve as cover for Russian aggression.

There have also been attempts by Russian forces to advance on the Kupiansk–Lyman axis.

Russian troops have been trying to force the Oskil River to establish a bridgehead on the right bank, but in the process lost a significant part of a division.

