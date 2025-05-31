Syrskyi: Ukraine deploys reserves to counter Russian offensive Saturday, May 31, 2025 11:24:00 AM

The Russian army has concentrated its main efforts in the Donetsk region, as well as on the border with the Sumy region and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ commander.

Ukraine's military leadership has mobilized reserves to fend off the Russian offensive, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in a Facebook post.

Syrskyi detailed that he held a conclusive meeting regarding the Ukrainian Armed Forces' activities in May. Throughout the spring's last month, the defense forces continued to hold back the adversary, inflicting significant losses.

According to Syrskyi, the Russian army's focus is on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, as well as near the Sumy region border. The enemy has notably intensified operations in the Zaporizhzhia region, conducting active offensive actions.

"We are taking measures to enhance the resilience of our troops by reinforcing threatened areas with reserves and increasing fire damage to the enemy. We are also conducting active operations to improve our tactical position, including on the aggressor's territory," Syrysky wrote.

Syrskyi assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are diligently destroying the Russian troops as they approach Ukrainian positions. Artillery, aviation, and drone systems are actively engaged. In the past month alone, according to current data, more than 34,000 Russian personnel have been lost.

Additionally, strikes targeted 58 facilities within Russia over the month—these included military installations and critical components of the military-industrial complex. Among these targets were facilities for producing explosives and strike UAVs.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also continuing operations in the Kursk direction. The adversary is deploying its elite units here, which were initially intended for use in Eastern Ukraine.

"At the same time, the enemy possesses advantages in using fiber-optic drones, significantly complicating the countermeasures... I have reviewed proposals from military management for addressing challenges and strengthening Ukraine’s defense forces. Appropriate tasks have been set," the commander added.

The Russian army has accelerated its offensive pace in Ukraine. For the first time since December 2024, the enemy managed to capture more than 100 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in one week, the DeepState project reported.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.