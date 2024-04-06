Syrskyi: Ukrainian Forces achieve tactical successes in Kupiansk and Lyman areas Saturday, April 6, 2024 9:00:32 AM

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on April 6 that Ukrainian troops have achieved certain tactical successes in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. In other parts of the front, the situation remains tense, with heavy fighting continuing.

According to him, Russian forces are attempting to reach the borders of the Donetsk region, using their advantage in air power, missiles, and artillery ammunition. Occupying forces are launching offensive operations both day and night, supported by armored vehicles. In some areas, invaders are attempting to carry out storming operations on foot in waves, ranging from platoon to company size, sometimes even involving a battalion.

"The situation is particularly complex in the regions to the east of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka; on the Avdiivka direction – in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Vodyane, and Pervomaiske; on the Novopavlivsk direction – in the area of Novomykhailivka," Syrskyi noted.

He added that Chasiv Yar remains under the control of the Ukrainian forces. Enemy attempts to break through into the city have been unsuccessful.

In the Lyman, Orekhov, and Kherson directions, the situation also remains tense. Near Krynyky on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces are attempting to push our troops out of their bridgehead.

The General Staff reported that over the past 24 hours, there have been 80 engagements on the front.

During the past day, Ukrainian forces have killed 790 Russian military, bringing the total number of Russian military losses since the start of the invasion to 446,690.

