Syrskyi: Ukrainian Forces are holding back the most powerful Russian offensives since the start of the war Saturday, November 2, 2024 9:40:00 AM

Ukrainian Forces are currently holding back one of the most intense Russian offensives since the start of the war, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a meeting with a delegation from the Czech Armed Forces. He conveyed that the situation along the front lines remains challenging.

In discussions with the Czech Republic Armed Forces delegation, led by Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Karel Řehka, Ukraine's military chief highlighted the ongoing intense combat activities in certain sectors of the front. These engagements necessitate a constant resupply of resources for the Defense Forces units. Syrskyi stressed the magnitude of the current Russian offensive, describing it as one of the most powerful since the full-scale invasion began.

The Czech Republic is actively supporting Ukraine, having initiated several key initiatives, including coalitions for the development of artillery, armored vehicles, and advanced integrated air and missile defense systems.

Concluding the meeting, Syrskyi expressed gratitude to Lieutenant General Řehka and the Czech people for their support, hoping for the continued implementation of existing initiatives. It is noteworthy that Russian forces have made advances on the southern flank of the Kurakhove direction, which remains the most challenging on the Donetsk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks in this area yesterday alone.

According to Ben Barry, a Senior Fellow at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, Moscow currently lacks the strategic resources to capitalize on tactical battlefield advantages and achieve a significant breakthrough in the war.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.