Syrskyi: Ukrainian forces drove Russians out of Orlivka, Donetsk region Thursday, February 29, 2024 10:00:39 AM

Russian forces continue their active assault actions along numerous front-line sectors, with particularly tense situations on the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts. However, Ukrainian forces managed to repel the Russians from the vicinity of Orlivka in the Donetsk region, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Telegram.

Syrskyi reported that Russian assault units are attempting to break through the Ukrainian defense and capture the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, and Krasnohorivka.

Furthermore, the Russian troops are trying to gain control the settlements of Verbivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Fierce fighting continues there.

Syrskyi began his assessment of the battle situation with the operational-tactical grouping Donetsk, focusing on the units defending on the Avdiivka front. "The success of any combat action depends on the quality of planning and how effectively the commander's intent is executed by subordinates. This is determined mainly by the experience and mastery of commanding officers, the capability to accurately assess the situation, and the ability to make appropriate and timely decisions. At the level of battalion, company, and platoon commanders, the main objective is to ensure practical implementation of these decisions, to hold positions and destroy the enemy with all available means," he emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also noted that during his review, certain shortcomings in situational awareness and enemy assessment were identified among some commanders, which directly affected the stability of the defense in specific directions. "I have taken all necessary measures to rectify the situation on the ground, allocating additional ammunition and material resources, as well as the required reserves," stated Syrskyi.

He also acknowledged the resilience and heroism of the servicemen from the 3rd Assault and the 25th Airborne brigades, who courageously and decisively ousted the Russians who had broken through to the outskirts of Orlivka.

Previously, the American Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian troops had advanced southward from Kreminna amid ongoing positional battles along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on February 26.

