Syrskyi: Ukrainian Forces face intensified assaults on eastern front Saturday, April 13, 2024 10:00:36 AM

The situation on the Eastern Front has significantly escalated in recent days, particularly following an intensification of offensive operations by the adversary after the so-called "elections" in Russia, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyi in a Saturday Telegram post on April 13.

"The enemy is actively attacking our positions in the Lyman and Bakhmut areas with assault groups, backed by armored vehicles. On the Pokrovsk front, attempts to breach our defense with dozens of tanks and IFVs are underway. Despite substantial losses, the enemy is amplifying efforts by deploying fresh units with armored vehicles, achieving occasional tactical successes," Syrskyi stated in his military update.

He pointed out that the question of achieving technical superiority over the adversary with advanced weaponry has become urgent. "This alone will enable us to defeat the numerically superior enemy and create conditions for seizing strategic initiative," Syrskyi emphasized.

According to Syrskyi, another pressing issue is "the improvement of the training quality of service members, primarily infantry units, so that they can fully utilize the capabilities of combat vehicles and Western weapons." He added that addressing this challenge "is primarily the responsibility of the Land Forces Command, which has now fully returned from the combat zone."

"In personal communication with our service members, we discussed the current situation and explored solutions to all problematic issues," the AFU commander summarized.

Previously, Syrskyi had reported that Ukrainian forces achieved tactical successes in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

