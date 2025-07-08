Syrskyi: Ukrainian Forces regain control of strategic border areas amid heavy clashes Tuesday, July 8, 2025 10:32:20 AM

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has announced that Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling Russian advances on key fronts, preventing the Russian troops from breaking through defenses. According to Syrskyi's update on Facebook, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander’s Headquarters, he highlighted that one of the main tasks for the Ukrainian Forces is to prevent the Russians from reaching the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Syrskyi stressed the importance of maintaining a proactive defense to stop enemy advancement in strategic directions such as Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk, ensuring troops do not allow the Russians to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines. The commander also highlighted successes in border areas, where Ukrainian forces have retained positions within the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia. "We continue to constrain a significant enemy grouping in these border areas. They will find no rest there," Syrskyi noted.

Based on Syrskyi's report, over the last 24 hours alone, there have been 188 combat engagements, during which the enemy has suffered losses exceeding a thousand troops. The heaviest fighting is ongoing in the directions of Pokrovsk, Lyman, Novopavlivsk, and Northern Slobozhanshchyna.

In late June, Ukrainian troops halted the advance of Russian forces in the border regions of the Sumy area. Recently, Oleksandr Syrskyi, prioritizing troop safety, issued a directive to completely ban the deployment of service members in tent camps and the clustering of military resources at training grounds.

