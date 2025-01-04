Taiwanese company allegedly aids Russia in precision-guided bomb development for use in Ukraine Saturday, January 4, 2025 11:00:05 AM

Taiwanese company Rung Cheng Suspenparts Co., Ltd. (brand TRC) has emerged as a key supplier in Russia's military efforts, specifically in the creation of precision-guided bombs (KAB) devastating Ukrainian front-line settlements, reports Ukrainian activist Vadim Labas, citing documents allegedly leaked by Chinese hackers.

Known for producing automotive suspension components from carbon steel and aluminum alloys, TRC reportedly also manufactures modules for Russian KABs. These wing modules enable the long-range deployment of bombs against Ukrainian targets.

"Military generals estimate that KABs account for 20% of Russia's military advantage," Labas wrote. He emphasized that Russia's arsenal would be lacking without the assistance of Western nations, pointing out that actual weapon development was aided, not merely facilitated through intermediaries.

Labas explained that these bomb modules, while simple in design, are beyond Russia's production capabilities. The only Russian-made piece in these wings is the aluminum case, with other components sourced from abroad.

The crucial part of the module, the servo drive, is made by Taiwanese manufacturers for Russia. According to the leaked documents, Russia found the standard servo drive inadequate, leading them to request design modifications from TRC, who complied favorably.

"For use in the automotive industry, the standard TRC servo drive didn't satisfy Russian needs. Due to the stress on the controlled wings, shafts frequently broke and motors failed to perform. Consequently, Russia bombed their own territories more than Ukraine's," Labas noted, adding that TRC implemented upgrades as requested, evidently aware of the component's intended use.

Overall, TRC has made five adjustments to the module design, presumably understanding the purpose behind Russia's demand for these modifications.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.