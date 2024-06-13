Taliban seeks Russian endorsement for Afghanistan's membership in global alliances, including SCO, EAEU, and BRICS Thursday, June 13, 2024 7:02:00 PM

The Taliban movement is keen for Afghanistan to become a full member of the SCO, EAEU, and BRICS, stated Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires in Moscow, Jamal Nasir Garwal, in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.

"Afghanistan remains an observer in the SCO, but we want to become a permanent member of this organization. And we hope Russia will support us in this matter," said the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Russia. He added that the same intention applies to the BRICS international group and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"But joining the SCO seems simpler for us, given our primary partners in the region are members of this organization," Jamal Nasir Garwal pointed out.

The SCO, or Shanghai Cooperation Organization, is an international alliance founded by leaders from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

The Taliban is still officially recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia. Yet, in March 2022, diplomatic relations were established between Russia and Afghanistan, accrediting a diplomat from the Taliban-formed government. Since then, Taliban representatives have been frequent visitors to Russia.

Recently, in May, they attended the 15th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World", also known as the Kazan Forum. This week, they travelled to the Russian city of Kazan to exchange experiences in the field of education.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.