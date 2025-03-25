Tensions rise in Russia's Belgorod region amid reported Ukrainian attacks Tuesday, March 25, 2025 2:01:00 PM

The atmosphere in Russia's Belgorod Region grew tense on the evening of March 24, as local authorities cited alleged Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on three separate occasions, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's Telegram post.

Reportedly, the village of Yasnye Zori saw a drone strike hit the Annunciation Church, damaging its dome. Additionally, an ammunition strike was said to have impaired a building at a local agricultural enterprise.

In Cheremoshnoye, shelling shattered windows and damaged the roof, facade, and fence of a private residence, alongside disrupting an electrical power line. Meanwhile, in Shebekino, an FPV drone was reportedly neutralized by electronic warfare systems, whose subsequent detonation damaged glass at a residential building and social facility, also fragmenting three civilian vehicles.

Russian war correspondents are ringing alarms over Ukrainian forces allegedly making small-footed incursions into the village of Demidovka, maintaining an air advantage without resorting to heavy machinery. Reports further indicate Ukrainian units penetrated as many as 10 personnel into Popovka.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reportedly engaged in repulsing the Ukrainian assault attempts in certain Belgorod border posts. The maneuvers are believed to have brought Ukrainian forces close to cutting off Popovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District from supplies.

The Russian Ministry of Defense asserted that the 155th Guards Marine Brigade, part of the "North" military group, successfully thwarted what it called an "invasion attempt" in the region.

In-depth analyses have highlighted the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operations in Belgorod, indicating a strategic impact on Russian military positions in various villages throughout the past week

