The Netherlands commits €500 million for Ukraine's drone development

The Netherlands has announced a significant €500 million support for Ukraine, targeting the development of drones. Dutch Minister Ruben Brekelmans and State Secretary Guus Teunmann revealed the initiative during their recent visit to Ukraine.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, a total of €500 million will be allocated to fund this extensive drone project in support of Ukraine as of Monday, March 31.

Additionally, the ministry announced a comprehensive package totaling €2 billion in expedited aid to Ukraine. "It is of utmost importance to declare our provision of €2 billion in accelerated support for Ukraine, which includes the €500 million drone project. These drones have the potential to significantly alter the battlefield dynamics and are undeniably crucial for saving lives. Minister Umerov, during a recent trip to the Netherlands, specifically requested these. It is crucial that we can promise such assistance now, which in turn strengthens Ukraine's position not only on the ground but also during negotiations," Brekelmans stated.

Previously, it was reported that the Netherlands is delivering 25 YPR armored vehicles to Ukraine. In partnership with the Czech Republic and the United States, the country has also transferred the last promised T-72 tanks.

