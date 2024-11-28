The Netherlands delivers three Patriot systems to Ukraine Thursday, November 28, 2024 12:30:28 PM

Ruben Brekelmans, the Dutch Defense Minister, has confirmed via a post on X that the Netherlands has provided Ukraine with three Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

"With the persistent air raids, Ukrainians face a harsh winter ahead. That's why we have delivered three Patriot systems to them," Brekelmans stated, without specifying the exact timing of these deliveries.

Previously, in October, Brekelmans indicated that Amsterdam had shipped the first batch of F-16 fighter jets promised to Ukraine. Further developments in November revealed that the Netherlands transferred two F-16 fighter jets to Romania, part of a fleet of 18 units. These jets are intended for use by Ukrainian pilots during their training operations.

In September, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of a radar system for the Patriot to Ukraine.

