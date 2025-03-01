Third group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers signs contracts with Armed Forces in Poland Saturday, March 1, 2025 4:30:14 PM

In Poland, the third group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion has signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

According to reports, this involves several dozen Ukrainians residing in the USA, Canada, Estonia, Norway, and Germany.

Oleh Kuts, Ukraine's Consul General in Lublin, highlighted that the signing of contracts by the third group of Ukrainians indicates that "the project is operational, demonstrating stability, and there is significant interest in it."

"We are keen on ensuring that volunteers undergo a three-stage training process. Once completed, we can present the project to our international partners and expand it to other countries. This will speed up the process, considering that geography and logistics also take time," the Consul General explained.

Kuts noted that volunteers from the first group, who signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine last November, are currently in the second phase of training, focusing on their chosen specialties. The entire preparation process, from signing the contract to reaching the front lines, spans several months.

The Consul General also mentioned that over 1,500 applications to join the Ukrainian Legion have been received to date.

The first unit of the Ukrainian Legion, which is being formed in Poland, has already traveled to Ukraine, where servicemen will continue their training.

Additionally, it was reported that women have joined the Ukrainian Legion for the first time.

