Three FAB-250 bombs accidentally dropped in Russia's Belgorod region: no casualties, evacuations ensue Sunday, December 1, 2024 11:00:37 AM

In a dramatic turn of events, Russian territories faced significant aviation losses in the Belgorod region as three FAB-250 bombs were inadvertently dropped within a single day, reports the news outlet ASTRA.

One incident led to the evacuation of 100 people in a village within the region. According to ASTRA, the bombs fell in the area, but fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

ASTRA has discovered that the unintended release of a FAB-250 bomb from a Russian aircraft occurred on November 26 in the village of Kazatskoye, located in Yakovlevsky District. This incident forced the evacuation of residents from several streets, totaling around 100 individuals.

Sources within the region’s emergency services informed ASTRA that the bomb landed near a residential building on Novaya Street. Fortunately, it did not explode, resulting in no injuries. The bomb has now been removed, and the evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes.

Additionally, another bomb was discovered the same day a few kilometers from the village of Nikolskoye in Belgorod District. A third incident occurred in the hamlet of Bystryy on November 26. In both cases, there were no casualties or damages reported.

