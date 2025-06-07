Three former Ukrainian Defense ministers charged with treason over military equipment dales Saturday, June 7, 2025 10:00:48 AM

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported that three former Ukrainian Defense Ministers have been accused of state treason, linked to illicit decisions that reportedly undermined the combat capability of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

According to investigative findings, between March 2010 and February 2014, during their tenures, decisions were made to divest and sell operational military armaments and equipment, despite existing shortages for the needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The report highlights deficits in hundreds of armored vehicles and artillery systems, dozens of anti-aircraft missile systems, and numerous combat aircraft and helicopters. Additionally, it details a lack of a million units of small arms, ammunition, and rockets. "Such armaments were critically needed by Ukraine's Defense Forces at the onset of the Russian military aggression in February 2014 and continue to be needed. The unlawful decisions by the suspects led to a decrease in the combat readiness of Ukraine's Armed Forces, national defense capability, and resulted in severe consequences," noted the Prosecutor's Office.

It is alleged that these former ministers compromised Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and state security, while assisting Russia in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine. Although the office withheld the suspects' names, the case circumstances implicate former ministers Mykhailo Yezhel (2010-2012), Dmytro Salamatin (2012), and Pavlo Lebediev (2012-2014).

Former Deputy Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Volodymyr Sivkovych faces trial for state treason, allegedly coordinating an espionage network within Ukraine that relayed intelligence to the Russian FSB.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.