Top Russian Army commander killed in Ukraine Tuesday, March 8, 2022 10:30:00 AM

A Major General of the Russian Army Vitaly Gerasimov was killed near Kharkiv by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Vitaly Gerasimov is the commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army which is part of Russia’s Central Military District.

"Another loss among the top command staff of the occupying country's army. During the fighting near Kharkiv, Vitaly Gerasimov, a Russian military leader, major general, chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of Russia, was eliminated. Several senior officers of the Russian army were also killed and wounded," the statement reads.

Gerasimov took part in the second Chechen war and military operation in Syria. He received a medal "for the return of Crimea".

Earlier, Ukrainian military reported that the Ukrainian troops launched a counterattack near Kharkiv and managed to reach the Ukrainian border with Russia.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.