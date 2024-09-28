Top Russian UAV commander killed near Moscow in Ukrainian Intelligence operation Saturday, September 28, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Russian Colonel Alexey Kolomeytsev has been reportedly killed near Moscow. According to sources, Kolomeytsev headed the 924th State UAV Center of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Interfax-Ukraine reported that Kolomeytsev was eliminated in the early hours of September 27 in the Moscow region. The report cites a source in Ukrainian military intelligence.

Kolomeytsev was allegedly involved in training specialists in the use of UAVs, particularly operators and support staff for Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

"The liquidation of Kolomeytsev was the result of a special operation by the local resistance movement against the Kremlin regime, coordinated with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate," Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Intelligence officials stated that every Russian war criminal will be targeted regardless of rank, age, gender, or location.

Previously, Ukrainian Intelligence reported the bombing of war criminals in Yekaterinburg, utilizing an explosive device with a total mass of 6 kg near a checkpoint.

In a separate event, the organizer of torture chambers in Berdyansk was also eliminated.

