In a significant development, Roman Gladky, head of the UAV Systems Command for Ukraine's Armed Forces, has been suspended from his post pending a thorough investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The announcement came from Ukraine's General Staff Headquarters.

In response to a recent meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Intelligence, and Defense, Ukraine's General Staff opted for an additional review of Captain First Rank Roman Gladky by the SBU. This move comes amid allegations and potential security concerns raised by Ukrainian lawmakers.

The genesis of this investigation stems from an appeal by Solomiia Bobrovska, a People's Deputy from the "Holos (Voice)" faction, on September 2. Bobrovska and other MPs have raised pressing questions about Gladky and his wife holding Russian passports, as well as allegations regarding his daughter's participation in sports events under the Russian flag.

An initial check by the SBU took place between 2018 and 2019, but the outcomes of that probe remain undisclosed. Lawmakers now seek clarity on whether Gladky possesses an SBU clearance certificate and if he presented it to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov upon his recent assignment.

Gladky, who held a prominent role as Chief of Staff for the Ukrainian Navy from July 2016 to April 2018, faced allegations of corruption and ties to Russia during his previous tenure. His latest appointment raised numerous concerns among MPs and civil activists. Notably, blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko has suggested that Gladky's appointment might be a strategic maneuver to dismantle the UAV Systems unit from within.

Various media outlets have reported that Gladky’s wife allegedly holds Russian citizenship and resides in occupied Crimea, where their daughter has participated in swimming competitions for the Russian military's Central Sports Club. During the Sevastopol occupation by Russia, Gladky moved to Ukrainian-controlled territory while his family stayed in Crimea.

Gladky was appointed to his most recent post on August 30 by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Shortly thereafter, MP Maryana Bezuhla criticized the appointment as being "imposed" by Syrskyi.

However, according to Roman Kostenko, the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, the SBU found no initial issues with Gladky's appointment during earlier checks.

The Ukrainian Security Service clarified that no such verification was conducted prior to Gladky's appointment as Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces. They noted, though, that Gladky was vetted in 2020 for access to state secrets.

