Traces of banned tear gas found in Ukraine combat zone, OPCW reports Tuesday, November 19, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have found traces of tear gas in samples taken from trenches in the combat zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Traces of the gas, known as CS (chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile or "Lilac" gas), which is banned for use in warfare, were detected in all three samples obtained near the village of Ilyinka and provided by the Ukrainian side. The samples included both a grenade found in the trench and the soil, according to analyses conducted by two independent laboratories.

Ukraine sought assistance from the OPCW, claiming the incident involving Russian forces using tear gas occurred on September 20, 2024. The organization highlighted that the expert team's mission was not to "determine the source or origin of the toxic chemical." While CS gas is non-lethal, it causes temporary irritation to the eyes and respiratory system. The research results will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the 193 OPCW member states, set to take place in The Hague next week.

