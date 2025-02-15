Tragic explosion in Mykolaiv: woman used as unwitting suicide bomber by Russian operatives Saturday, February 15, 2025 12:21:56 PM

In a shocking and tragic incident on February 15th, a woman in Mykolaiv detonated an explosive device, killing herself and a military serviceman, and injuring several others. The blast occurred as she approached the military personnel with a bag, as captured in footage shared on social media. Ukrainian media outlets are attributing the attack to Russian orchestration. The woman was reportedly promised money to carry a bag close to the soldiers, after which a device was triggered remotely.

This incident follows a similar attack on February 1st in Rivne, where a man carrying a bag was blown up as he entered a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC). According to reports by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the individual was a 21-year-old unemployed resident of the Zhytomyr region who was seeking a quick income through Telegram channels. The explosive device was reportedly connected to a mobile phone, remotely accessed by Russian intelligence services.

Ukrainian journalist Kazansky suggests a sinister recruitment tactic: "Russian intelligence recruits individuals online, without informing them that their mission is suicidal," he writes. "They are persuaded with monetary offers to deliver explosives to a military group or a TRC. The detonation occurs as they approach the target."

The woman in Mykolaiv is survived by a young child, who was waiting for her in a hotel. This attack underscores not just the brutality of such terrorist operations but also the harsh exploitation of the individuals involved, compelling them to carry out these deadly missions without any regard for their lives.

Such attacks have been reported across Ukraine, with a troubling uniformity in Russian media reports. Phrases like "residents expressing disagreement with forced mobilization" have been echoed verbatim across multiple Russian outlets, including TASS, OTR, Gazeta.ru, and RIA Novosti.

