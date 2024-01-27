Tragic irony: Russian engineer commits suicide after missile he helped create kills his grandmother in Kharkiv Saturday, January 27, 2024 11:07:00 PM

An engineer at the Almaz-Antey factory in Russia reportedly took his own life after a missile he had worked on killed his grandmother in Kharkiv, reports the Telegram channel Novaya Velikaya Rossiya (New Great Russia).

It is noted that the man left a suicide note stating that the missile he had contributed to landed in the home of his maternal grandmother, killing her. "I could not live with this. What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare. I refuse to participate in it any longer, but I cannot bring my grandmother back," the note reads, a photo of which was published on social networks.

Additionally, Russia's Investigative Committee reportedly suspects foul play in the engineer's death, and inspections have started at his workplace, including among those he had been in contact with.

On January 23, Russian forces carried out three missile strikes on the Kyivsky and Saltivsky districts of Kharkiv. Ten people died, including a child, and more than 60 were injured. On January 25, a day of mourning was declared in Kharkiv.

