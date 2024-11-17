Tragic outcomes for Russian recruits: missing soldiers highlight severe frontline losses Sunday, November 17, 2024 3:00:00 PM

Startling information has emerged about the significant losses suffered by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. Prisoners from Volgograd Oblast, recruited into the Russian Armed Forces in April 2024, have reportedly been killed on the frontline within weeks, according to the Russian news outlet ASTRA.

According to a report, three buses originally departed full of 108 recruits; 102 are yet to return home after being declared missing. These unsettling figures were shared by the mother of one of these recruits, who continues her search for her "missing in action" son.

A Russian woman shared that her son, Aleksandr Skvortsov, signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense on April 22. He was deployed to the frontline within two weeks and last made contact with his family on May 3.

The following day, he was thrown into the first "meat grinder assault" and did not return. She asserts that the fate of other recruits is hauntingly similar, which includes three buses carrying 108 individuals from a correctional facility in Volgograd Oblast, now marked with the grim moniker "Storm V." A total of 102 remain unaccounted for, as depicted in her harrowing account.

Reports also indicate that no efforts have been made by the Russian military to evacuate bodies, leaving families without closure or compensation. This distressing scenario highlights the severe losses faced by Russian forces.

