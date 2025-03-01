Trump administration criticizes Zelensky, signals halt on military aid to Ukraine Saturday, March 1, 2025 11:37:00 AM

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of failing to show "adequate gratitude" for the support provided by American leader Donald Trump. She warned that the U.S. administration is no longer willing to "write blank checks" for wars.

According to her, it was Zelensky who effectively turned U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance against him, sparking a confrontation.

"As President Trump said, it was great that the cameras were rolling, because the American public and the whole world saw what President Trump and his team had to deal with behind closed doors during talks with Ukrainians. They were incredibly stubborn once again, and all President Trump wants is peace," Leavitt asserted. "And to negotiate peace, both sides must come to the table, both sides must talk, and in a good agreement, both parties usually feel a bit dissatisfied. President Zelensky does not acknowledge this," she added.

"And again, this is not the previous administration. Joe Biden is no longer in the Oval Office. We will no longer just dish out blank checks for a war happening far away without any real lasting peace. And that’s what the president wants," Leavitt emphasized. Trump met with Zelensky at the White House on February 28 but talks ended in a public dispute in the Oval Office. Zelensky left the White House prematurely after a heated exchange with Trump and Vance, leading to Trump accusing the Ukrainian president of "disregarding" the U.S. and stating that he is "not ready for peace".

While several European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine, U.S. Democratic governors condemned Trump’s pressure on Zelensky. Meanwhile, American leader's administration officials sided with Trump, demanding Zelensky apologize.

As reported by the WP, the Trump administration is contemplating halting all current military aid shipments to Ukraine following the Oval Office incident. If such a decision is made, it could impact billions of dollars in equipment intended for Kyiv.

