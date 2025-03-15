Trump and Putin's claims of Ukrainian troops encirclement in Kursk region debunked by Russian war bloggers Saturday, March 15, 2025 2:00:47 PM

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have made claims about the encirclement of thousands of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region that have left even Russian war correspondents baffled. Contrary to the assertions made by both presidents, several Russian propagandists have come forward to debunk these claims.

One of Russia’s prominent war bloggers, Yuriy Podolyaka, refuted the claims, noting that there’s no evidence of such encirclements.

Despite Russia's official version that up to 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been encircled, and Trump's insistence on urging Moscow to "spare" Ukrainian servicemen, Podolyaka stated, "I've spoken with many guys on the front lines. There’s no grouping of encircled enemy forces of that magnitude, not even close." Echoing this sentiment, the war channel "Military Informant" also reported that there is no encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

Further shedding light on the situation, the channel pointed out that it's not even possible to accommodate thousands of soldiers in the area that the Ukrainian Armed Forces control following their strategic withdrawal.

"To avoid questions later like 'where did the thousands of Ukrainian soldiers from the cauldron disappear to.' It practically never existed," the source emphasized. They suggest that while there was a potential threat of encirclement, this is no longer relevant, accusing Trump and Putin of political maneuvering through fake news. It is anticipated that Putin may generously offer to release the non-existent "thousands of Ukrainian troops" from a fabricated scenario in exchange for actual concessions from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian General Staff has already dismissed Trump and Putin's statements regarding an encircling of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. In reality, Ukrainian forces conducted a controlled withdrawal from their positions to preserve soldiers' lives in light of deteriorating conditions on that front.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.