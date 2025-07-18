Trump's Envoy Kellogg briefed on Russia's use of western tech in war against Ukraine Friday, July 18, 2025 10:41:23 AM

Keith Kellogg, special representative to former President Trump, has been briefed on how Moscow is converting Western tech into tools of war against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Service, GUR. Kellogg was shown Western components embedded in Russian weaponry, smuggled into Russia despite sanctions.

In an exclusive demonstration hosted by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kellogg was presented with Western-made electronic parts recovered from destroyed or captured Russian arms, including the Iranian-Russian drones Shahed ("Geranium") and Russian UAV "Gerbera."

The exhibition, organized by the War&Sanctions project specialists alongside members of the Defense Forces and the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, highlighted a critical Western-made microchip crucial for precision weaponry manufacturing. These parts, per Ukrainian intelligence, are delivered to Russia via "grey routes" bypassing international sanctions.

"There is an urgent need for the global community to tighten sanction enforcement on Moscow. Manufacturers, too, must stringently monitor their products on global markets," stressed the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence serviceman with the callsign "Cipher." The GUR continues to probe and pinpoint Russian weapons components to prevent the Kremlin from skirting restrictions and maintaining its wartime capabilities against Ukraine.

Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv to discuss warfare, defense, and sanctions policy matters with the Ukrainian side. Kellogg also emphasized the necessity for an international "Marshall Plan" equivalent to rebuild Ukraine post-war.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.