Trump's push for Ukraine ceasefire hits Moscow roadblock: peace plans face uncertain path Monday, December 23, 2024 1:00:05 PM

President-elect Donald Trump has made the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine a top priority. However, Moscow remains hesitant, signaling no "real impulses" towards negotiation. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated that there are currently no substantial reasons to organize a meeting between Putin and Trump.

"There have been no real impulses so far," Peskov responded when asked about the possibility of a meeting before Trump's inauguration.

Yet, Putin has scheduled foreign trips in January 2025, Peskov later added without specifying destinations. On Sunday, December 22, Trump expressed his desire to meet Putin to swiftly discuss ending the full-scale war in Ukraine.

"Ending this war is something I want to achieve quickly. President Putin has said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible. We must wait for this; we need to end this war," he emphasized. Additionally, during a live session on December 19, Putin stated his willingness to speak with Trump anytime, agreeing to a meeting.

Western media reports suggest Trump's intention to continue arming Ukraine post-ceasefire. The American leader perceives this strategy as establishing "peace through strength." Trump's Ukraine representative, Keith Kellogg, stated on December 18 that Ukrainian and Russian authorities are ready to engage in peace talks. The full-scale confrontation, he believes, resembles a war of attrition.

