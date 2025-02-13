Trump's surprise phone call with Putin shakes Europe, raises concerns for Ukraine amid Russia's gains Thursday, February 13, 2025 8:48:00 AM

According to Carlo Masala, an expert from Munich's Bundeswehr University, the U.S. withdrawal from the Russia-Ukraine war signifies a victory for Russia. However, Ukrainian officials dismiss this perspective as "utter nonsense."

Talks between Russia and the United States are unfolding "over the heads" of Ukrainians and Europeans, presenting an "apocalyptic" scenario, Masala expressed in an interview with German tabloid BILD.

U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call to Russia and talks with President Vladimir Putin about concluding the war in Ukraine came as a surprise not only to the European Union but also to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who learned about the conversation after the fact. The analyst believes Europeans will likely find no place at the negotiation table and must accept a "pre-arranged outcome."

"Regrettably, this seems to include Ukraine," Masala added. He is certain that Putin will aim to maintain control of all occupied Ukrainian territories while avoiding further economic sanctions. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's statements about Europe's obligations to uphold Ukraine's security signify the U.S.'s exit from the conflict.

In this scenario, Putin "will be clapping his hands," as the American exit is precisely what he desired, the expert argues. "This is the best possible outcome for him. European security forces won't stop him from launching another attack on the remaining parts of Ukraine in a few years. Thus, Putin has won this war," Masala concluded.

Ukraine voiced a strong reaction to this article. According to Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Disinformation Counteraction Center at the NSDC, "It's hard to find greater absurdity than what's printed in this German publication throughout the war." "I do not recommend taking BILD's military reports on Ukraine seriously," he remarked.

Donald Trump, in a February 12 press conference at the White House following phone talks with Putin and Zelensky, asserted that aid to Ukraine will continue. Otherwise, "Putin will think he's won". "We'll do this for as long as necessary. We don't want anything else to happen, but President Putin now wants peace," he stated.

While the date for Trump's meeting with Putin is yet to be set, initial talks might occur in Saudi Arabia in the "not too distant future." "We'll see if we can accomplish something. We want to end this war. It's a catastrophe, a truly horrible one," Trump added.

When asked whether Zelensky would attend the meeting, Trump replied, "We'll have the first meeting first. Then we'll see what we can do about a second one." Previously, it was reported that Trump has developed a plan for the EU to ensure peace in Ukraine. The bloc will have to spend several trillion dollars on this effort. Additionally, Trump acknowledged the potential for Ukraine to regain control over some occupied territories. According to him, ending the war in Ukraine may require several territorial concessions.

