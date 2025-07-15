Trump's ultimatum on Ukraine war: Kremlin weighs response as tensions rise Tuesday, July 15, 2025 11:05:55 AM

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, acknowledged the need for time to digest President Donald Trump's new ultimatums concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has not ruled out the possibility of a personal response from President Vladimir Putin himself.

In Moscow, Trump's recent statements on the Ukrainian-Russian war have been met with gravity, as expressed by Peskov in remarks to Interfax.

Peskov noted that part of Trump's address was directed at Putin, necessitating a careful analysis of Washington's statements by the Kremlin. "These statements are indeed serious. Some are directly aimed at President Putin. Naturally, we need to study them thoroughly," Peskov conveyed to journalists. He added that Putin might decide to personally respond to Trump's position if deemed necessary.

"I wouldn't want to jump to conclusions. Let's wait and see if the president decides to comment personally," Peskov added.

On July 14, Trump's "very pleasant talks" with Putin were overshadowed by new attacks on Ukraine, provoking his ire. Trump pledged to send "an array of weaponry" to NATO and Ukraine.

Trump's statements, which have unnerved the Kremlin, encompass geopolitical and economic threats:

- Secondary sanctions will be imposed on Russia and its partners unless a peace agreement is reached within 50 days.

- 100-percent tariffs and secondary sanctions will be imposed on buyers of Russian oil.

On July 14, Trump also expressed disbelief in Putin's aspiration for peace, promising Ukraine 17 Patriot missile defense systems. He asserted that he would not be duped and agreed that Russia is senselessly bombing Ukrainian civilians.

According to The Washington Post, Trump has another ace up his sleeve - Tomahawk cruise missiles, which he is contemplating sending to Ukraine. Although not yet included in the supply list, these missiles could target Moscow.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.