Turkey holds talks with Russia on unblocking Ukrainian seaports for grain exports Wednesday, June 22, 2022 10:00:00 AM

Turkish and Russian representatives held talks in Ankara to discuss unblocking Ukrainian ports to allow grain export, reported the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to Anadolu, the meetings of military delegations led by Turkish and Russian generals, appointed as part of Moscow’s "red line diplomacy", "were held in a constructive and very positive atmosphere."

After the talks, the first foreign vessel, the Turkish ship Azov Concord sailing under Maltese flag, left Mariupol through the so-called "Russian humanitarian corridor".

Anadolu reports that Turkey noted "a certain consensus" before the upcoming quadripartite talks, but allegedly in the beginning, Ankara will hold separate meetings with Ukraine and the UN on this issue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initiated a quadripartite summit next week on the "grain corridor" from Ukraine along the Black Sea, which will be attended by representatives of the UN, Kyiv and Moscow.

