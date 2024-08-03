Turkey launches new Ada-class corvette for Ukraine in Istanbul ceremony Saturday, August 3, 2024 6:16:50 PM

In a ceremonious event in Istanbul, the Ada-class corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" built for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was launched. Notable attendees included Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa, and First Lady Olena Zelenska. Representing the Turkish side was Haluk Bayraktar, a member of Turkish President Erdoğan’s family and owner of defense firm Baykar.

Ozgur Guleruz, CEO of shipbuilding company STM, addressed the audience, revealing that the corvette will set sail for the first time in 2026. It will be handed over to Ukraine a year later. Guleruz promised to continue bolstering Ukraine's naval capabilities, referring to the country as Turkey’s "strategic partner".

This is the second corvette of its class that Kyiv has commissioned. The first, "Hetman Ivan Mazepa," was launched in October 2022 and underwent sea trials last spring. It is set to become the flagship of the Ukrainian Navy.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov praised the new vessels, stating they are "armed with modern weapons" and will be a "valuable addition" to the fleet, enhancing the Navy’s capabilities in the Black and Azov Seas. He highlighted Ukraine's success in "breaking" Russia’s naval dominance, destroying multiple Russian ships.

"We are grateful to our Turkish partners for their support during these challenging times," Umerov added.

The Ada-class corvette, displacing over 2,400 tons, can reach speeds of 29 knots. It has a range of 3,500 miles and a full crew complement of 106 personnel.

The vessels are armed with anti-ship Harpoon missiles, a 76mm Super Rapid naval gun from Italy, and remotely operated 12.7mm STAMP guns. They also feature a helicopter hangar and various systems, including fire control, anti-torpedo, electronic warfare, satellite communication, chaff dispensers, a tactical navigation radar, and an air-surveillance radar.

These corvettes are built with potential for rearming. Their launchers are compatible not only with Harpoons but also Neptune anti-ship missiles, Turkish Atmaca missiles, Norwegian Naval Strike Missiles, among others.

