Turkey opposes Russian military bases in Syria

Turkey has voiced its opposition to the presence of Russian military bases in Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a discussion with journalists, stated that Ankara does not support the establishment of any foreign military bases on Syrian territory, including those of Russia. "We do not endorse the presence of any bases in Syria—not just Russian, but any other," he emphasized. Fidan further highlighted that the decision should be made by the Syrian people, adding, "If they come to a certain decision, we will see it."

Fidan noted that Russia is currently relocating its troops from bases deeper within Syria towards the coast, where their main two bases—the naval facility in Tartus and the airbase in Khmeimim—are situated. Additionally, the Turkish minister remarked on the growing presence of American troops in Syria. According to the foreign minister, the Pentagon reported that there are now 2,000 U.S. military personnel in Syria, contradicting earlier reports of 900.

Turkey's role in Syria is significant; it supports the Syrian National Army (SNA), which has recently been primarily engaged against Kurdish factions in northern Syria. Turkish media reported that during a recent rebel offensive, the SNA seized Aleppo airport. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has recognized Turkey's pivotal role in Syria, recently stating his belief that Ankara will be a key player once Bashar al-Assad's regime falls.

American media have recently speculated that Turkey might be gearing up for a military incursion into Syria to confront Kurdish groups. Following Assad’s regime collapse, Turkey has been amassing troops near the Syrian border.

