Turkey refuses to allow mine-sweeping vessels gifted to Ukraine by UK to enter the Black Sea Tuesday, January 2, 2024 12:30:00 PM

Turkey will not allow the mine-sweeping vessels, which the UK has handed over to Ukraine, to pass through its straits, reported the Turkish Center for Combatting Disinformation.

"The claims by some media outlets that the mine-sweeping vessels, gifted to Ukraine by the UK, were permitted to pass through the Turkish straits into the Black Sea do not correspond to reality," the statement reads.

It is noted that Turkey immediately classified Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine as a "war" and, in accordance with Article 19 of the Montreux Convention regarding the regime of the Straits, closed the straits for military vessels of the warring parties (Russia and Ukraine).

"Turkey, which impartially and diligently adheres to the Montreux Convention since 1936, maintains its firm resolve and principled stance throughout this war to prevent the escalation of tension in the Black Sea," the Center writes.

The Turkish officials added that Turkey’s allies were properly informed that the mine-sweeping vessels gifted to Ukraine by the United Kingdom would not be able to pass through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea while the war is ongoing.

