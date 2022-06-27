Turkey refuses to take part in anti-Russian sanctions Monday, June 27, 2022 10:30:00 AM

Turkey does not intend to take part in the sanctions that were imposed on Russia because of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin on the air of the Haberturk TV channel.

According to him, anti-Russian sanctions will cause more harm to the Turkish economy than to Russia.

"We did not impose sanctions against Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine. Of course, we must protect the interests of our country. Our economic relations are of such a nature that the sanctions will cause more harm to the Turkish economy than to Russia. We have taken a clear position," he said.

Kalin added that Turkey depends on foreign energy sources and because of this the country has to maintain relations with Iran and Russia.

