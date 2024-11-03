Turkey's Foreign Minister stresses Ukraine's territorial integrity as path to peace Sunday, November 3, 2024 10:15:42 AM

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized the importance of considering Ukraine's territorial integrity when concluding the ongoing conflict. Speaking in an interview with Hürriyet, Fidan noted that the fatigue of the parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to a "new situation" by 2025. Ankara maintains "special relations with both sides," he added. "A fair resolution of the war must be found within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity," Turkey's Foreign Minister asserted.

Fidan also remarked on ongoing "attempts to find common ground" between Kyiv and Moscow, stressing that neither side wants to appear as the losing party in the negotiation process. Previously, Die Zeit reported that confidential talks between Ukraine and Russia have been in progress, aiming to define acceptable concessions for both sides.

In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed Ankara's willingness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to establish a lasting and fair peace. He reaffirmed that since the onset of the conflict, Turkey has believed in resolving it solely "through dialogue, while preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

