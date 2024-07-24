Turkey seeks UN intervention as Russia ignores requests for access to Ukrainian POWs Wednesday, July 24, 2024 6:00:35 PM

QIRIM.News reports that Russia is ignoring Turkey's requests to grant access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and disclose the conditions under which these prisoners are held. During a meeting with the families of Ukrainian prisoners, Turkey's chief ombudsman Süleyman Malkaç stated, "I wrote a letter to the Russian Embassy in Ankara on July 5, 2024. In the letter, I mentioned my visit to Ukraine and my inspection of Russian prisoners held there. I also expressed my intent to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia."

Malkaç added that he has yet to receive a response.

Moreover, the Turkish Ombudsman held an online meeting with Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova and sent her a similar letter, but to no avail.

Malkaç noted that he has informed Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about this issue and sought support to address the matter.

He also stated he is prepared to wait a bit longer for a response from Russia. However, should the situation remain unchanged, and the Russians continue to disregard Turkey's requests, he plans to appeal to the UN Secretary-General.

On July 17, with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates, 95 Ukrainian military were freed from Russian captivity.

On June 25, Ukraine succeeded in retrieving 90 servicemen from Russian captivity, including defenders of Azovstal and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

