Turkey to propose peace talks with Ukraine during Putin's anticipated visit Thursday, February 8, 2024 11:30:29 AM

During an upcoming visit to Turkey of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ankara plans to propose to him to begin peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing a Turkish diplomatic source.

"As you know, our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) advocates the position that there will be no losers in a peace process. During the visit, Ankara will express its readiness to arrange a meeting of the leaders to ensure a ceasefire and to prevent further human loss," the agency's source stated.

Moreover, the source emphasizes that Turkey will not impose its ideas for ending the war on either party.

"The main goal for Turkey is to stop the bloodshed. There are no other aims. Should the parties agree, Turkey is ready to provide all the necessary mediation," added the source.

According to The Moscow Times, Putin's visit to Turkey was initially expected to take place in February. Reuters sources in Ankara indicated February 12th as a working date. However, the Kremlin maintained until the last moment that preparations for the meeting between Putin and Erdogan were continuing and the timing was being coordinated.

Subsequently, TASS reported that the Russian president had postponed the trip. According to a Turkish source cited by RIA Novosti , Putin now plans to visit Turkey at the end of April or early May. The rescheduling was due to "election schedules in both countries and other commitments," said Hürriyet newspaper journalist Hande Fırat.

Previously, retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander of NATO in Europe, stated that due to the "weariness" of both Russia and Ukraine in the war, there is a possibility for peace negotiations by the end of this year.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.