Turkish Foreign Minister confirms future Zelensky-Putin meeting Wednesday, June 4, 2025 2:53:27 PM

The Turkish Foreign Minister announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually have to face each other at the negotiation table. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed that both Ukrainian and Russian delegations have reached an understanding for another round of talks, although a specific date has not yet been set. According to Fidan, the war in Ukraine has taken on a global dimension as other nations align with either Ukraine or Russia. Turkey remains a staunch advocate for a diplomatic resolution to any conflict, Anadolu reported.

Fidan mentioned that the second meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in a “positive atmosphere,” as both sides came well-prepared. Turkey is confident that a third round of negotiations will take place. Furthermore, the Turkish president conveyed a message to both Zelensky and Putin expressing readiness to facilitate a personal meeting between them. Fidan emphasized that the two leaders have trust in President Erdogan. He asserted that if the Ukrainian and Russian delegations engage in a few more meetings, a leaders’ summit will be unavoidable.

Additionally, the minister pointed out that Ukraine will soon stop receiving aid promised by President Biden, and how former President Trump plans to act remains unknown. During their June 2 meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of soldiers' remains. Meanwhile, the Russian side suggested a temporary ceasefire of 2-3 days on specific areas of the front.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.