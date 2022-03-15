Turkish Foreign Minister to travel to Moscow on Wednesday, Kyiv on Thursday Tuesday, March 15, 2022 4:37:14 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and to Kyiv the following day to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“I am sending my foreign minister to Russia tonight. He will hold talks in Moscow tomorrow, and travel to Kyiv on Thursday,” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.

Ukraine stated Sunday that it was relying on Turkey and Israel to serve as mediators to help bring peace to Ukraine.

Antalya hosted a meeting between Lavrov and Kuleba on March 10th, the first high-level negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

Antalya has close economic ties with Moscow, relying on Russian energy, defense, trade, and tourism. Turkey, however, has vocally opposed Russian policies in Syria and Libya and has denounced Russia’s annexation of the Crimea.

Turkey also has close ties with Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.