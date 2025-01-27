Turkish media: prospective Ukraine peace talks set for spring 2025 Monday, January 27, 2025 7:00:08 PM

Peace negotiations to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine might likely kick off between April and May 2025. According to the reports from pro-government Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, a high-profile meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States is anticipated as a precursor, complemented by an official ceasefire announcement.

The Turkish newspaper suggests that initiating a ceasefire could be the first crucial step toward these peace talks. Acting as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkey's strategic diplomatic role might prove pivotal in facilitating dialogue.

The potential involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is projected to be a critical turning point in discussions aimed at a peaceful resolution. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan previously emphasized the conflict reaching a critical juncture, with Ankara poised to play an active role in mediating peace. Unlike the ill-fated attempts back in 2022, reportedly undermined by external pressures from the U.S. and UK, current political sentiment appears more optimistic.

The newspaper alleges that U.S. President Trump and President Putin might exhibit significant interest in resolving this protracted military conflict, suggesting, "The ceasefire will be announced first, followed by the peace negotiations, with Turkey's contribution, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan potentially serving as a mediator—the only figure maintaining dialogue with both Putin and Zelensky, now joined by Trump."

Additionally, the outlet suggests that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has seemingly "lost U.S. support" and may find unavoidable the prospect of entering peace talks with Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.