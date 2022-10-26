Two military commanders allegedly responsible for the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia killed in Iran Wednesday, October 26, 2022 11:00:15 AM

The head of the regional intelligence of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Colonel Molashakhi, as well as the general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Basij), Javad Kikha, were shot dead in a car in the city of Zahedan. According to media reports, they were likely responsible for the supply of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, in addition to these two high-ranking military officers, two more members of the IRGC and its Basij militia were killed during the clashes in Zahedan, and another 32 were injured.

Iranian sources note that Molashahi and Kikha were responsible for the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in Iran over the past decade and a half.

Protests continue in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Zhina Mahsa Amini. In September, the so-called morality police arrested her because she allegedly did not comply with the mandatory rules for wearing the hijab. Her hair was visible from under it. The woman died in police custody on September 16. After her death, thousands of people demonstrated against the repressive regime and the Islamic system of government.

Authorities responded with a violent crackdown on protests that left dozens dead in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, alone.

Currently an ultra-conservative political class group affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), or Pasdaran, is in power in Iran. The IRGC is similar to the troops of Stalin's NKVD, reinforced by aviation, tanks and naval forces.

