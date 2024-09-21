Two Russian ammunition depots ablaze in Tver and Krasnodar regions after massive overnight drone attack Saturday, September 21, 2024 8:22:00 AM

A massive drone attack set ablaze the 23rd Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the town of Oktyabrsky, Tver Region, and an ammunition depot in the city of Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Region, Russia.

According to Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya, the Ministry of Defense allegedly downed a drone in the southwest of the region, and now emergency services are on the scene.

Military analyst Yan Matveev noted that missiles for the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems were likely stored at the 23rd Arsenal. Some ammunition was openly laid out, awaiting disposal or repair. Additionally, there are rockets packed in crates on railway platforms, preparing for shipment.

The drone attack also triggered a fire and explosion at the ammunition depot near Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Region.

"Last night, Tikhoretsk District was subjected to a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime. Two drones were suppressed by air defense and electronic warfare systems. A fire broke out due to the falling debris from one of the drones and spread to explosive devices, leading to detonation. Currently, for safety reasons, residents of a nearby village are being temporarily evacuated to nearby settlements," reported Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Local residents reported detonation at an ammunition depot in the Kamennoye settlement of the Tikhoretsk District, home to several military units.

According to the Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU," which is believed to have ties to Russian special services, the arsenal may have housed an intercontinental ballistic missile systems known as "Satan."

Visual evidence from the scene is scarce due to fears among locals about legal repercussions for disclosing military secrets. However, NASA satellites have detected thermal signatures indicating large-scale fires and detonations at the military base.

Local authorities have remained silent on the matter. According to "VChK-OGPU," the military site is referred to locally as "Kapay." An emergency evacuation of the nearby Staraia Toropa station is underway, and railway services passing through the area have been canceled.

Residents report hearing powerful explosions from the base. "Mushroom clouds are rising above the ground; doors in Staraia Toropa are shaking. Part of the military personnel fled during the night, abandoning the vehicles they arrived in. Everything is burning," an eyewitness disclosed.

There are also speculations that the base housed more significant weaponry than standard artillery munitions, elevating fears of a more massive explosion. Locals are evacuating independently, concerned about the potential for more destructive blasts.

"The area is fenced and classified, situated between Toropets and Staraia Toropa. Those who have been there described it as having missile silos with bunker-like locks. A drone crashed there in May this year, and the military said that if it had exploded, everything within a 30 km radius would have been obliterated. There's talk that a 'Satan' missile (an intercontinental ballistic missile) is on combat duty there," another source mentioned.

Additionally, the base reportedly features a secret railroad track not marked on maps. This track is believed to have been used to supply ammunition, possibly including shipments from North Korea.

Reports state that during the attack, military personnel fled, abandoning their possessions, including vehicles.

A nearby plant that manufactures film could potentially be destroyed due to the ongoing detonations, which might lead to an environmental catastrophe in the surrounding regions.

Just a few days ago, on September 18, Ukrainian drones successfully struck the 107th GRAU arsenal, situated only 19 km from the 23rd arsenal attacked today.

Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 101 drones: 53 in Bryansk Region, 18 in Krasnodar Region, 5 over Kaluga Region, 3 over Tver and Belgorod Regions each, and 1 each over Smolensk, Kursk Regions and annexed Crimea, along with 16 over the Azov Sea.

As reported by Deutsche Welle, the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) previously published a satellite imagery-based report indicating that Russia and North Korea have established a maritime supply route. Ships from North Korea carry ammunition and missiles to the Tikhoretsk depot in Krasnodar, just 200 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

