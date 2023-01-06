Two trains with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus Friday, January 6, 2023 11:00:00 AM

At least 50 units of military equipment were delivered to Belarus from Russia, reports the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun.

"According to our data, about 43 KAMAZ and Urals trucks, BAZ-6306, 5 fuel trucks, 2 ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns, field kitchens and water tanks were delivered by train. It should also be noted that on one of the cars, there are numbers specific to the 44th region of the Russian Federation, which is the Western Military District," it was reported.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry confirmed the arrival of two trains with Russian military equipment. Belarusian servicemen "met their colleagues from the Russian Federation with bread and salt".

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground on January 6. "We are working for a common cause," he said in his speech.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.