U.S. and Russia engage in diplomatic talks, Kremlin confirms ongoing dialogue at Foreign Ministry level Monday, February 10, 2025 10:43:00 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced ongoing diplomatic dialogue between Russia and the United States at the level of their respective foreign ministries. However, in a statement to Russian media, he refrained from confirming direct communication between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, as of today, there is no official schedule for contact between the two leaders.

"There are certain communications between the foreign policy departments of Russia and the U.S. still underway. It isn't necessary to disclose the details, but the process is ongoing," Ryabkov stated. "The Trump administration has shown interest in rejuvenating U.S.-Russia dialogue, and Moscow is ready for this.".

In recent remarks, President Donald Trump noted that the U.S. is making progress in discussions aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Yet, he has declined to detail his conversations with Kremlin Chief Vladimir Putin.

