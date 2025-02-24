U.S. and Ukraine clash over competing resolutions on Russia-Ukraine war at U.N. General Assembly Monday, February 24, 2025 11:47:00 AM

The United States has urged the United Nations General Assembly to support an American resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, with a crucial vote scheduled for Monday, February 24. As part of its diplomatic push, Washington is also calling on U.N. member states to reject any amendments and vote against an alternative resolution drafted by Ukraine and its European allies.

In a diplomatic note dated February 23 and obtained by Reuters, the U.S. describes its proposal as a "forward-looking resolution focused on the simple idea—ending the war." The document stresses that adopting the American draft would give U.N. member states "a real impetus for international peace and security, which is the main goal of the United Nations."

The U.S. resolution expresses regret over the loss of life in what it terms the "conflict between Russia and Ukraine." It calls for a swift end to hostilities and underscores the need for a long-term peaceful settlement between the two nations.

This stands in contrast to a resolution proposed by Ukraine and the European Union, which has been under discussion for a month. Their proposal explicitly demands that Russia immediately withdraw its troops from occupied Ukrainian territories and cease military operations.

Since the outbreak of the war, the U.N. General Assembly has repeatedly affirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Yet, this aspect is notably absent from the U.S. resolution text.

Despite pressure from the U.S., Ukraine has refused to withdraw its version of the resolution in favor of the American draft, according to information shared with AP by a U.S. official and a European diplomat. "One European diplomat stated that intense lobbying and arm-twisting are ongoing over the competing resolutions. A U.S. official mentioned that the U.S. is trying to force Ukraine and Europeans to abandon their project," the report stated.

The Ukrainian draft demands that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders." Meanwhile, the U.S. resolution acknowledges the "tragic loss of life" during the Ukrainian crisis, urging a "swift end to the conflict, including addressing its root causes" and establishing a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

AP highlights that the phrase about "addressing root causes" of the conflict was included in the draft at the suggestion of Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya. "The contradictory resolutions underscore tensions in relations between the U.S., Ukraine, and European countries, five weeks since President Donald Trump took office and began negotiations with Russia after years of isolating Moscow in a bid to end the war," AP sources noted.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.