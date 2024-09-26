U.S. announces $7.9 billion military aid package to Ukraine Thursday, September 26, 2024 8:10:08 AM

The United States has announced a new $7.9 billion defense aid package for Ukraine, confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed his gratitude to American leaders in a statement.

"I am thankful to U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress, both parties – Republicans and Democrats, and the entire American nation for today’s announcement of significant defense assistance totaling $7.9 billion. This includes sanctions against Russia," Zelensky expressed.

He emphasized that the aid would be utilized effectively and transparently to achieve Ukraine's primary objectives: victory, justice, lasting peace, and transatlantic security.

President Biden confirmed this aid package in a statement on the White House’s official website, noting that he had directed the Pentagon to allocate remaining security assistance funds earmarked for Ukraine by the end of his term.

"As part of this effort, the Department of Defense will allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds by the end of this year. I also have authorized $5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority to ensure this authority does not expire, so that my Administration can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine and then replenish U.S. stockpiles," Biden stated.

The aid package includes, for the first time, high-precision Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW) with a range of up to 130 km.

Furthermore, to bolster Ukraine's air defense, the U.S. Department of Defense is set to repair and provide an additional battery of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems along with the requisite missiles.

In a move to further support Ukraine, the U.S. plans to expand the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots, with 18 more pilots receiving training next year.

President Zelensky highlighted the strong alliance between Ukraine and the United States, emphasizing their shared commitment to protecting freedom, human life, and broad security both in Europe and beyond.

"We have always valued the robust bipartisan support in the United States and among Americans for Ukraine’s just cause of overcoming Russian aggression," he asserted.

The U.S. provides assistance to Ukraine through various programs and mechanisms.

