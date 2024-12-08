U.S. announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine Sunday, December 8, 2024 10:00:29 AM

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new $988 million military aid package for Ukraine under the USAI program. According to a statement on the Pentagon's website, these funds will go towards providing ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems and drones .

The package also features support for maintenance and repair programs, delivering equipment, components, and spare parts needed to service, repair, and overhaul artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles. This marks the twenty-second aid package allocated by the Biden administration under the USAI program.

On November 15, a Pentagon spokesperson mentioned that the department would be dispatching arms shipments to Ukraine on a weekly basis, aiming to deliver all pledged assistance from Washington before Biden's presidential term ends. In late November, Politico reported that Biden had quietly asked Congress to allocate an additional $24 billion for aiding Ukraine and replenishing the U.S. military's arsenal, which has been supplied to Kyiv.

