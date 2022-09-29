U.S. buys $2.9 billion worth of South Korean weapons for Ukraine Thursday, September 29, 2022 6:00:00 PM

South Korea will supply Ukraine with $ 2.9 billion worth of weapons, writes the newspaper Mladá fronta DNES.

According to the newspaper, the United States will finance the deal, and the weapons will be delivered to one of the Czech defense companies, which, in turn, will hand them over to Ukraine free of charge.

As part of the deal, Ukraine is expected to receive South Korean anti-aircraft missile systems Chiron (KP-SAM) and ammunition for them. These air defense systems are used to repel attacks by low-flying aircraft.

As stated by the Defense Minister of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, assistance to Ukraine continues, but for security reasons no details will be provided.

The Czech Republic has already sent $ 157 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine is not decreasing.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.