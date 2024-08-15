U.S. General Hodges praises Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region, exposes Kremlin's nuclear bluff Thursday, August 15, 2024 11:24:15 PM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region has taken not only Russia but the entire world by surprise. Once again, the global community has witnessed that the Kremlin's nuclear threats are nothing but a bluff, said former U.S. Army Europe commander, General Ben Hodges, in an interview with German news agency DW.

According to Hodges, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' brilliant maneuver has decisively dispelled fears that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would resort to nuclear weaponry if he faced defeat.

"The worst he (Putin) could do was launch a missile at yet another Ukrainian supermarket. We've been holding back for too long," Hodges stated.

He also commended Ukraine's leadership for catching the enemy off guard. Russian generals missed the Ukrainian advance.

"Ukrainians have taught us a lesson. Even amidst the drone-dominated battlefield, operations of such magnitude can be prepared. Clearly, Commander Gerasimov and his General Staff ignored intelligence signals that Ukraine was planning an invasion," the U.S. General elaborated.

Hodges expressed confidence that Ukraine does not aim to annex Russian territories.

"This is how Ukraine is defending itself against Russian aggression. We are witnessing a classic military doctrine in action: choose the right moment, distract the enemy, and ease the pressure on your own forces," Hodges explained.

